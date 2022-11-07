Subtropical Storm Nicole forms, heading toward Florida

Subtropical Storm Nicole formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Monday.
Subtropical Storm Nicole formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Monday.(Source: National Hurricane Center)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 7:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A late-season storm has formed in the Atlantic and is headed for the east coast of Florida

The National Hurricane Center said Subtropical Storm Nicole is a large storm and will have a wide impact beyond the Sunshine State.

Nicole is located about 520 miles east of the northwestern Bahamas, where a tropical storm watch is in effect, with maximum-sustained winds of 45 mph. It is moving to the north-northwest at 14 mph.

The storm could be at or near hurricane strength by Wednesday night on its approach to Florida,

Forecasters expect the large storm to have a widespread impact, bringing severe weather, including coastal flooding, tropical storm-force winds, heavy rainfall and beach erosion, to parts of Florida and the southeastern U.S. later this week.

The Atlantic hurricane season ends on Nov. 30.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yolanda Elliott
Bluefield transit driver terminated after DUI charge
Grand Opening of new photography studio in Richlands
Grand Opening of new photography studio in Richlands
The business will occupy the old Komatsu building in Bluefield, Va
New business set to move into former Komatsu building in Bluefield, Va
The Sanders House Holiday Bazaar wraps up
The Sanders House Holiday Bazaar wraps up
The Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre sells out of Tickets to showing of 9 to 5 every night.
Play in Beckley is sold out every night

Latest News

Sophia Rosing was booked at the Fayette County Detention Center at around 3:50 a.m. Sunday. Her...
University of Kentucky student charged with assault; video of incident spreads online
The aftermath of destruction from Russian-fired cluster bombs can be seen in Pokrovsk, Ukraine,...
Power being partially restored in Russian-occupied Kherson in Ukraine
Prosecution wraps up case against Rashad Thompson
North Korea has released images showing its recent spate of missile launches.
North Korea: Missile tests were practice to attack South, US
A 49-year-old woman, her two daughters and a granddaughter were shot and killed in Orlando...
A girl and 3 women die in shooting