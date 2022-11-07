One elevator up and running at Elkhorn Towers

Elkhorn Towers
Elkhorn Towers(WVVA News)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WELCH, W.Va. (WVVA) - Tenants at Welch’s Elkhorn Towers say that one of two elevators has been fixed. They say it was repaired on Nov. 4 but went back down again the same day. It was then repaired again the following day and is functioning again.

The elevators in the multi-story building shut down late last month. Residents say both elderly and disabled people were forced to take the stairs.

