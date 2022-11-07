Former partner of Rashad Thompson says “he isn’t capable of murder”

Karmella Simone Wynne
Karmella Simone Wynne(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - After breaking for the weekend, the trial against Rashad “Rico” Thompson, a Raleigh County man accused of murdering a seven-year-old with a hammer continues into its second week.

On Monday, the defense began its case, and first to the witness stand was Karmella Simone Wynne. Wynne was in a 14-year relationship with Thompson, and together they have two sons.

It was stated in court, that around 2017, Thompson left Wynne to be with Felicia Brown, who was pregnant with his daughter.

Thompson is on trial for murdering Tre-Shaun, Brown’s son from a previous relationship, and attempting to murder Brown. This happened at the couple’s Beckley apartment complex in March of 2021.

Monday morning, the defense focused on Thompson’s temperament toward Wynne and their children.

“I would characterize him as a hardworking, loving, caring, respectful father who does anything for his kids. He had a great reputation. Everybody enjoyed Rico. They praised about him all the time. About how much of a good father he is. About what a hard worker he is...”

She further testified that Thompson was a quiet person- that she never even heard him raise his voice.

“He was quiet, and he didn’t really speak unless spoken to,” she said. “People would joke around with me and say, ‘Does he even talk to you?’ and I would say, ‘Sometimes he does,’ because he is very quiet, and that’s just how he was.”

However, the State brought up a Domestic Violence Petition (DVP) that Wynne filed against Thompson in 2018, a year after their relationship ended. Wynne said when she found out Thompson was cheating, they got into a physical altercation in which she revealed she was the aggressor, but she admitted that she filed the petition claiming Thompson was violent because she was angry. She retracted the DVP the following day.

The defense asked which is true...was Thompson violent then or not violent now?

BEN HATFIELD, RALEIGH COUNTY PROSECUTING ATTORNEY: “Did you tell the court that you were the aggressor on the date in question back in 2017?”

WYNNE: “No, not on that paper.”

HATFIELD: “Why didn’t you tell them that you were the aggressor?”

WYNNE: “Who would?”

HATFIELD: “Who would, right? You wanted them to believe your story...So you’re willing to use the legal system any way you see fit as long as it benefits you in a way you think you’re entitled to.”

WYNNE: “Uh, no.”

In addition, Wynne said, during their relationship, Thompson had a tendency to black out and forget what had happened when he had been drinking excessively. Both Thompson and Brown had alcohol in their systems on the night of the attack.

Following Wynne, the defense continued to call witnesses to testify on Thompson’s character. This included former co-workers, his high school basketball coach, and his own mother.

The courts are closed on Tuesday for Election Day. The defense will resume its case on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilburn Vest of Princeton, W.Va was born on Nov. 14, 1922.
Send a birthday card to a WWII veteran
Yolanda Elliott
Bluefield transit driver terminated after DUI charge
A man found guilty of murder last August was sentenced in Fayette County on Monday.
Fayette County man found guilty of murder sentenced to prison
Grand Opening of new photography studio in Richlands
Grand Opening of new photography studio in Richlands
FILE - The moon is shown during a full lunar eclipse, Sunday, May 15, 2022, near Moscow, Idaho,...
Last total lunar eclipse for three years arrives Tuesday

Latest News

75 years of good work: Bluefield Union Mission Auxiliary Club
75 years of service: The Bluefield Union Mission Auxiliary
The autopsy is said to take 6 months to complete.
Cause of death for Mercer County woman could take up to 6 months to determine
Vote
Voters share their reasons for heading to the polls
“I Voted” stickers spread out on a table
Finding your polling place in Virginia