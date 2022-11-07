In Focus: honoring a Revolutionary War soldier

Richard Bailey's descendants and others in Mercer County honored him in Oct.
Richard Bailey's descendants and others in Mercer County honored him in Oct.
By Melinda Zosh
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - On the Sun. Nov. 6 edition of In Focus, WVVA featured something you don’t see every day: honors for a Revolutionary War soldier.

His name was Richard Bailey, and he’s been dead since the early 1800s. He served in the Virginia militia during the Revolutionary War. In Oct., a memorial was held for Bailey at his gravesite. He is buried at a private cemetery outside Leatherwood Farms in Bluefield, Va.

Members of the American Legion Mercer County Post 54, Mercer County Veterans Honor Guard, the Gen. Hugh Mercer Chapter of the Sons of American Revolution (SAR), the Mercer County chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and even Bailey’s descendants honored him.

What is In Focus?

In Focus is a community affairs show about people, events and important topics in the Two Virginias. If you have an idea for a segment or if you’d like to be featured for a show, email evening anchor/content manager Melinda Zosh at mzosh@wvva.com.

When does it air?

In Focus airs every Sun. morning at 9 a.m. on WVVA.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilburn Vest of Princeton, W.Va was born on Nov. 14, 1922.
Send a birthday card to a WWII veteran
Yolanda Elliott
Bluefield transit driver terminated after DUI charge
Grand Opening of new photography studio in Richlands
Grand Opening of new photography studio in Richlands
The Sanders House Holiday Bazaar wraps up
The Sanders House Holiday Bazaar wraps up
The Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre sells out of Tickets to showing of 9 to 5 every night.
Play in Beckley is sold out every night

Latest News

A man found guilty of murder last August was sentenced in Fayette County on Monday.
Fayette County man found guilty of murder sentenced to prison
Concord University Theater Dept's newest play.
A Bad Year for Tomatoes
It was the 10th annual parade.
10th Annual Tazewell County Veteran’s Parade
Prosecution wraps up case against Rashad Thompson