In Focus: honoring a Revolutionary War soldier

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - On the Sun. Nov. 6 edition of In Focus, WVVA featured something you don’t see every day: honors for a Revolutionary War soldier.

His name was Richard Bailey, and he’s been dead since the early 1800s. He served in the Virginia militia during the Revolutionary War. In Oct., a memorial was held for Bailey at his gravesite. He is buried at a private cemetery outside Leatherwood Farms in Bluefield, Va.

Members of the American Legion Mercer County Post 54, Mercer County Veterans Honor Guard, the Gen. Hugh Mercer Chapter of the Sons of American Revolution (SAR), the Mercer County chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and even Bailey’s descendants honored him.

