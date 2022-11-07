Finding your polling place in Virginia

By Robert Castillo
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VIRGINIA (WVVA) - In Virginia polls are open from 6 am to 7 pm and election officials are urging people to know your polling place for sure before heading out. Last month some voters in Southwest Virginia received incorrect voting information.

New information was mailed out but voters can call the Virginia Department of Elections or go to the department’s website to ensure they know where to cast their ballot.

You can call 804-864-8901 and dial 0 for the operator or you can go to their website here to find your polling place.

