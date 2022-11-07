Fayette County man found guilty of murder sentenced to prison

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - A man found guilty of murder last August was sentenced in Fayette County on Monday.

Douglas Greene, 43, of Robson, was convicted of murder after a three-day jury trial before Judge Thomas Ewing.

The charges related to a shooting that happened on Carver Street in Robson on February 18, 2021. According to prosecutors, Greene told police after the shooting that he had shot and killed his neighbor, Craig Cottle.

Accroding to a release by the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, “Greene claimed that the two men had been drinking together that evening and that Cottle had attacked him after the two had argued. Greene claimed that he had shot Cottle acting in self-defense. Mr. Cottle was found in a camper in which he had been living and it was determined that he had died from two gunshot wounds.”

“Further investigation revealed numerous inconsistencies between Greene’s statement and evidence from the crime scene. It was further determined that Greene had also been living in a camper nearby and that the camper had caught fire and burned two months prior. Greene blamed Cottle for setting fire to his camper and appeared to be seeking revenge for the destruction of his camper.”

As a result of Green’s guilty verdict, he was sentenced to life in prison with mercy by Judge Ewing on Monday.

This crime was investigated by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau. The case was prosecuted by Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti, Jr. and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney, Sarah F. Smith.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.