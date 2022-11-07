Clouds will decrease throughout the day

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for Wythe County until 9 am. (WVVA WEATHER)

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY has been issued for Wythe County until 9 am. Visibility of a quarter mile or less is possible where dense fog has formed. Use caution while traveling this morning.

A few showers are falling across the region this morning, but those will move off to the east and we’ll dry up throughout the day. Clouds will decrease allowing for mainly sunny skies this afternoon. We’ll stay mild today as highs climb up into the upper 60s and low-mid 70s.

Mainly clear skies are expected tonight, and temperatures will be cooler than we have been. Lows will dip down into the upper 30s and low 40s overnight.

A gorgeous day is in store for election day. We’ll hold on to mainly sunny skies and temperatures will top off in the 60s for most.

High pressure will take control for the middle of the week keeping us dry. (WVVA WEATHER)

Dry conditions will last through the middle of the week as high pressure remains in control. More rain will move in for the end of the week all thanks to the remnants of Subtropical Storm Nicole.

Subtropical Storm Nicole will make its way towards The Bahamas and the Florida coast over the next few days and will eventually bring us some rain late week. (WVVA WEATHER)

As of 5 am, Nicole has maximum winds of 45 mph but is expected to strengthen as it moves towards The Bahamas and the Florida coastline. Nicole will bring gusty winds and heavy rain to The Bahamas and Florida and will eventually bring some rain our way later in the week.

A big pattern flip is on the way for the weekend as high temperatures will drop into the 30s and 40s. (WVVA WEATHER)

A cold front will push Subtropical Storm Nicole off to the east over the weekend and we will experience a major cool down behind that front. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

