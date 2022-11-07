Charles “Richie” Rodes inducted into Summers County Football HOF

Hinton, W.Va. (WVVA) - Charles “Richie” Rodes was inducted into the Summers County High School Bobcat Football Den of Champions on Friday.

Rodes was a former Hinton and WVU defensive tackle who was apart of the 1968 Class AA state championship team. Rodes also served as a football coach and teacher in Tazewell county and as a superintendent in Summers County.

Rodes did die on December 1, 2021 and his daughter, Kim Rodes, talked about his impact on the community.

