Charles “Richie” Rodes inducted into Summers County Football HOF

Former WVU defensive tackle and ‘68 champion inducted into Bobcat Football Den of Champions
Richie Rodes inducted into Summers County Football HOF
By Jon Surratt
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 1:28 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Hinton, W.Va. (WVVA) - Charles “Richie” Rodes was inducted into the Summers County High School Bobcat Football Den of Champions on Friday.

Rodes was a former Hinton and WVU defensive tackle who was apart of the 1968 Class AA state championship team. Rodes also served as a football coach and teacher in Tazewell county and as a superintendent in Summers County.

Rodes did die on December 1, 2021 and his daughter, Kim Rodes, talked about his impact on the community.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yolanda Elliott
Bluefield transit driver terminated after DUI charge
Grand Opening of new photography studio in Richlands
Grand Opening of new photography studio in Richlands
The business will occupy the old Komatsu building in Bluefield, Va
New business set to move into former Komatsu building in Bluefield, Va
Class AAA Region Three Volleyball Playoffs: Beckley wins region title
Class AAA Region Three Volleyball Playoffs: Beckley wins region title
The Sanders House Holiday Bazaar wraps up
The Sanders House Holiday Bazaar wraps up

Latest News

Toby Harris, head coach of Greenbrier West Cavaliers, honored as a "distinguished West Virginian"
Toby Harris, head coach of Greenbrier West Cavaliers, honored as a “distinguished West Virginian”
Toby Harris, head coach of Greenbrier West Cavaliers, honored as a "distinguished West Virginian"
Greenbrier West head coach Toby Harris honored as "distinguished West Virginian"
Richie Rodes inducted into Summers County Football HOF
Richie Rodes inducted into Summers County Football HOF
Shady Spring takes down Pikeview in Class AA Region 3 playoffs. Tigers win region title.
Shady Spring takes down Pikeview in Class AA Region 3 playoffs. Tigers win region title.