Charles “Richie” Rodes inducted into Summers County Football HOF
Former WVU defensive tackle and ‘68 champion inducted into Bobcat Football Den of Champions
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 1:28 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Hinton, W.Va. (WVVA) - Charles “Richie” Rodes was inducted into the Summers County High School Bobcat Football Den of Champions on Friday.
Rodes was a former Hinton and WVU defensive tackle who was apart of the 1968 Class AA state championship team. Rodes also served as a football coach and teacher in Tazewell county and as a superintendent in Summers County.
Rodes did die on December 1, 2021 and his daughter, Kim Rodes, talked about his impact on the community.
