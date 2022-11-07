Cause of death for Mercer County woman could take up to 6 months to determine
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - On October 29th 75 year old Linda Simpson was found dead on her property following more than 12 hours of searching.
Investigating officer Lieutenant Steven A Sommers tells WVVA her body and clothing have been sent to the state medical examiner’s office. Summers also said they expect the process to take 6 months before the office releases their findings.
