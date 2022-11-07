BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -Concord University’s Theater Department is slated to debut a new production next weekend.

A Bad Year for Tomatoes centers around a famous actress who moves back to her hometown to write her autobiography, and the eccentricities take off from there.

“What I’m most excited about for this production is just the fun. This show is a lot of fun. There’s a lot of comedy. The script offers each one of the actors an opportunity to get into character. Each character is unique and different and brings a lot of zaniness to the situation.” said Logan Reagan, Assistant Professor for the Theater.

The play will take place in the Alexander Fine Arts Center’s H.C. Paul Theatre on November 10 through 12 at 7 p.m. and on Sunday, November 13 at 2 p.m.

