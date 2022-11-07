75 years of service: The Bluefield Union Mission Auxiliary

By Taylor Hankins
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield Union Mission Auxiliary Club is celebrating 75 years of service and congregation.

The club participates in a variety of charity projects for the Mission and Bluefield area.

The Auxiliary also serves as a way for community members to fellowship with one another.

“What they do is different projects. They help pack lunches for kids, they help pack lunches for adults. They work this fundraiser like we’re doing now. We meet once a month and we have a lunch and a program.” said volunteer Jeri Ball.

At today’s meeting the volunteers crafted jewelry laden Christmas trees to give to their loved ones and patients at area nursing homes.

The Auxiliary will meet again on the first Monday of December at noon at the Bluefield Union Mission.

