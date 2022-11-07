10th Annual Tazewell County Veteran’s Parade

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - A celebration of Tazewell’s veterans--

As the county marks a decade’s-worth of Veteran’s Day parades they celebrate the work of those who fought for our country.

Trucks, tractors, classic cars and even horses strode down Main Street to honor the veterans.

Those in the parade consisted of veterans, their families, and local organizations.

“We hand out candy and flags to everyone else and we give special medallions to all the veterans. It’s the least we can do.” said members of Boy Scout Troop 93 from Tazewell.

The event also featured a wall of fallen warriors that honored the lives of those lost in battle.

“We want to let them know that this is the price of freedom right here. You can sit out and call numbers but when you actually walk up to the wall and see the names. It’s something to memorialize the ones that have given their life for the freedoms we enjoy every day.” said Alfred Wicks, a veteran and President of the Fallen Warriors.

The Fallen Warriors members also stressed the importance in getting involved with the causes you care about.

“Get out and show your support because these organizations are going down hill.” said Earnest Lowe, veteran and Treasurer of the Fallen Warriors.

“If everybody would come together, it doesn’t matter what kind of organization. But you need to be involved in something that’s what brings the community.” said Wicks. Wicks was also a featured speaker at the ceremony that followed the parade.

Today saw citizens all across the county gather under a unified cause: Those who have fought and the fallen

