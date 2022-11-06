Two Mount View students win Luther Patterson Scholarship

KIMBALL, W.Va. (WVVA) -A ceremony was held to honor the winners of the Luther Patterson Scholarship - named after the first black McDowell County soldier to die in World War I. The sponsor of the scholarship is Dr. Howard P. Wade, a native of McDowell County and a World War II Marine veteran who says he’s grateful for the opportunity to do this.

“What made me decide to do this is because I spent my life in education,” says Wade, “I retired in 2 – 12 from teaching at Bluefield State [University], so I wanted to do something that would be of help to young people in the area that would still would relate to education. And that’s how this came about.”

To win the Luther Patterson Scholarship, students were required to write an essay about the 50th anniversary of the first presidential election in which 18-year-olds were able to vote. Both winners say, in addition to the scholarship money, they gained knowledge of an important part of history.

“If you are able to fight in a war, then you should be able to vote at 18. Like... you should be able to choose who is starting all these wars or, you know, whatever, doing anything involving the war, so if you can vote, then you should be able to fight, if you can fight, then you should be able to vote,” says Lakayla Wilkins, one of the winners.

Dr. Wade says if he could say anything to these winners, he would say: “Good luck, God bless.”

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.