The Sanders House Holiday Bazaar wraps up

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) -The Holiday Bazaar makes a return to Bluefield, Virginia’s Sanders House, with vendor booths filling both stories of the house and spilling out into the backyard and the surrounding buildings. Terri Kammer, the Holiday Bazaar Coordinator, says some of the money raised helps preserve the historic home.

“This event brings together artists, crafters, bakers, and other vendors, small businesses owners throughout the community and gives them an opportunity to sell whatever they make, and it also serves as a fundraiser for the Sanders House,” says Kammer.

Some vendors say this is the first year they’ve had a booth at the Holiday Bazaar, but, due to the success of the past two days, they’ve already made plans to return next year.

“I sold out yesterday and had to go home and bake some more,” says Trisha Holsinger, who had a baked goods booth at the Bazaar.

Kammer estimates hundreds of people came out to this year’s Bazaar, giving support to local businesses.This is the first year the Sanders House Holiday Bazaar was held following two years of COVID.

