Play in Beckley is sold out every night

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) -A play rooted in the story of the hard-working woman kicked off on November 2 and wrapped up November 6th, with every production selling out.

“This is our 5th year of doing musical productions here. I think we have established a reputation for putting on a high-quality show. On top of that, there is the name recognition of 9 to 5. It’s based on the Dolly Parton movie and it’s super popular and the music is great because she wrote it all and so you can’t go wrong there. But I think a combination of those two things. Then of course the year that people have had especially women in what is going on. This is a story that stays true after 40 years of existence,” said Jason Lockart, President, WV Collective.

18 people auditioned for this play and Lockart said, he found room for everyone.

The three lead actors Ashley Warde who plays Judy, Samantha Ingram who plays Dooralee, and Ashley McGuffin who plays Violet said they are just thankful to be a part of such a great story.

“We just love the collective and they put on amazing things. I think it’s just a fun show. Everyone loves the music and the craziness that occurs inside the show,” said Ingram.

What made this production so special is the music is timeless.

“Everyone knows Dolly Parton and her influence on music, and she definitely has a big influence on the music in this show,” said McGuffin.

The West Virginia Collective puts on two productions a year and they are hoping to expand their productions next year.

If you want to find out more information on the West Virginia Collective upcoming productions, you can visit their website here. WV Collective - Supporting Performance Art in WV

