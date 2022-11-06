Grand Opening of new photography studio in Richlands

Owner says it’s been her dream since she was seven
Grand Opening of new photography studio in Richlands
Grand Opening of new photography studio in Richlands(WVVA)
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHLANDS, Va. (WVVA) -A new photography studio had its grand opening in Richlands Friday. Magic Moments Photography is one of the winners of Richland’s Pop-up Business campaign where hopeful entrepreneurs can pitch their business ideas to the town. Sharon Horton, the owner of Magic Moments says this business has been her dream since she was around seven.

“It’s had a really good response. Lots of people are, like, excited, and they love the pricing and the fact that we’re offering other retail items like pillows and canvases and Christmas cards, stockings, Christmas ornaments,” says Horton

Horton also says the grand opening was a success with people from all over the county coming to ribbon-cutting.

