Gearheart vs. Crane : The 37th District Race

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) -

The future of west Virginia weighs heavily on the minds of Marty Gearheart and Skip Crane as they battle for a spot in the State Legislature to represent the 37th District.

They both want more money in the pockets of West Virginians.

Crane believes it can be accomplished with raising wages

“I want to keep our children in the state when they graduate. Which means we’ve got to give our children livable wage jobs.” said Crane.

Gearheart has voted against state employee wage increases and thinks that lowering taxes is a better way to increase citizens’ savings.

“The reality is minimum wage is an entry level wage. Most people don’t work for that. I have supported and will continue to support the reduction, elimination of the income tax.” said Gearheart.

Another hot topic of the election is abortion.

“We need to protect innocent life. The real decision with regards to life are made by a man and a woman as a child is conceived and is implanted in the uterus and becomes viable.” said Gearheart.

“Honestly and truly I am pro-life. But I know a lot of women that have had abortions that are pro-life also. Things happen that we cannot control. And making these blanket rules, it’s just not right.” said Crane.

A retired teacher, Crane believes that helping children is school is also key to their wellbeing and success.

“If we are going to protect our children and give them the right to life, we’ve got to feed them. We’ve got to give them free lunches. If we’re going to do one thing we’ve got to carry it full throttle. There’s no halfway about pro-life.” said Crane.

However, Gearheart says the need for free lunch just isn’t there.

“We need to do the things that are necessary for those that have the need. Most students in West Virginia don’t have the need. And we really do not need to have our tax dollars thrown into the trash can.” said Gearheart.

We also asked both candidates to tell you why they are the best candidate for the job.

“Well I think there are a variety of reasons. I think that I have the values and the morals, the good ideas and the intellect to move the things forward that are good for our area and good for our state.” said Gearheart.

" I will work hard. You will be able to see me. You’ll be able to talk with me. I’m nice. I’m easy to get along with. I love people. I love where I live. And I love West Virginia. It is truly almost heaven.” said Crane.

We will find out whose vision for West Virginia and the 37th District wins on November 8th.

