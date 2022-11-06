Community Veterans Stand Down and Food Distribution, Princeton 2022

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Hundreds of veterans lined up in their cars to receive necessities and appreciation at this year’s annual Veteran’s Stand Down and Food Distribution event in Princeton.

Supplies handed out included toiletries, clothing and other essentials.

10% of West Virginia’s homeless population identify as a veteran.

“One of the primary purposes is to also bring awareness to our homeless veteran situation. So that’s what the Stand Down is really supposed to do. To bring awareness to that. We believe it’s an oxymoron to have the words homeless and veteran next to one another.” said Omar J. Aboulhosn, one of the event’s organizers.

A young volunteer had some kind words for those who serve.

“Thank you for serving our country so that we can have a land that’s free.” said Aiden Neal.

Veterans were also served a homemade breakfast.

We had one man who served in the Korean War how he felt to be appreciated for his service.

“Oh I tell ya I feel honored. Sometimes I’m going through Walmart or some store and some young child, maybe 10 or 12 years old, they’ll salute me and say, ‘Thank you for serving.’ I said, ‘For you I’d do it again.’ We’re in the best county on Earth.” said Curtis Gillespie.

The event also hosted non-profit organizations that offer resources to improve the lives of veterans as well as a performance by the Fork Union Military Color Guard.

