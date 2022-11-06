Class AAA Region Three Volleyball Playoffs: Beckley wins region title

George Washington defeats Greenbrier East, Beckley defeats Capital to meet in final
Class AAA Region Three Volleyball Playoffs: Beckley wins region title
By Jon Surratt
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 12:28 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Beckley, W.Va. (WVVA) - Woodrow Wilson high school hosted the Class AAA Region Three Playoffs.

Beckley Flying Eagles faced the Capital Cougars in the semi-finals and won in straight sets, while Greenbrier East Warriors lost in straight sets to George Washington Patriots.

Beckley and George Washington would face off in the final where the Flying Eagles win in straight sets.

