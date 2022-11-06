Another mild evening tonight. Rain moves out of the area by tomorrow afternoon.

Today was a scorcher, with temperatures well above average. Here in Bluefield we topped off in the mid 70s, beating out yesterday’s high temperature by about 8 degrees.

Temperatures yesterday were pretty consistent, while today we saw a rapid warm up. (WVVA WEATHER)

Overnight tonight we will remain mild though a little cooler than last night. Temperatures will be sitting in the upper 50s. We will see some pop-up rain showers throughout the night as the cold front finally pushes through the area. Winds will be a lot lighter than they were last night.

Things will be mild once again (WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow we are looking at temperatures above average once again. Highs will be in the upper 60s / low 70s once again. In the morning we could see a lingering rain shower or two. That will die down pretty quickly bringing us a mix of sun and clouds by lunchtime. Things will clear up even further as we head closer to sunset, and we look to remain clear overnight. Lows Monday night will be back in the 40s.

Tomorrow will be a lot drier, with above average temperatures again (WVVA WEATHER)

A quick look at the topics, the two systems we were talking about yesterday are becoming more organized. The one in the Carribean has an 80% chance of formation over the next two days, while the one further off in the Atlantic has about 70% chance. The one in the Carribean will likely have an effect on us by Friday, bringing us some widespread rain, though it should be out pretty quickly, as a very strong cold front will push it out of the region by Saturday.

Two systems are brewing in the Atlantic, and will likely be our next named storms (WVVA WEATHER)

Temperatures behind that cold front are going to bring things back to a more seasonable level. Temps will drop by more than 10 degrees from Friday to Saturday. We look to remain mainly dry by the weekend, though these colder temperatures look to stick around for a while.

