Off and on rain showers possible tomorrow.

Today was kind of a dreary day, and tomorrow is shaping up to be more of the same. Overnight we will continue to see off and on rain showers. Things will start to taper off closer to sunrise, though we will still see isolated showers throughout the morning. Temperatures overnight will still be mild, sitting in the low 60s. Things will also be a little windy at times. Raleigh, Fayette, and parts of Pocahontas counties could see gusts of up to 40 miles per hour at times as this cold front approaches from the west.

Tonight we will remain very mild. (WVVA WEATHER)

Rain showers tomorrow morning will begin to taper off bringing some sun and clouds though the late afternoon. An isolated rain shower will still be on the table as we head throughout the day. After sunset we could see some more rain moving in around midnight. We could even see a rumble of thunder possible Sunday night as the cold front finishes moving across our area. Temperatures tomorrow will be topping off in the low 70s.

Tomorrow the chance for rain showers remains as we see temps in the low 70s. (WVVA WEATHER)

Taking a quick look at the tropics, Lisa has dissipated, and the remnants are lingering in the Gulf of Mexico. We do have two more potential systems that could see formation over the next several days.

A few systems are brewing in the tropics. It remains to be seen if we'll see any impact. (WVVA WEATHER)

Monday morning, we could see some lingering showers, but things will clear up by the afternoon. Tuesday and Wednesday are looking beautiful with highs in the low 60s and mostly sunny skies. Thursday evening, we will see the approach of a strong cold front that will be bringing temperatures down by over 10 degrees! Stay tuned...

