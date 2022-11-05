Greenbrier East captures first state championship
Spartans win 2-0
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Greenbrier East scored a pair of goals in the second half to win the program’s first-ever state championship.
Adam Seams opened the scoring and Luke Dolin added a massive second goal soon after.
Joe Cochran was immaculate in net for the Spartans.
This was a team that played together, thrived in high-pressure situations and found ways to win.
