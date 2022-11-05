The great escape to write songs

WYOMING COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) -A songwriting retreat was held at Twin Falls State Park, in Wyoming County, this weekend November 4th-6th.

It’s a way to express yourself, a way to turn your words into song, and a way to let go or hold on through words. this retreat has a way to help you find a flow to bring your words to life.

“Well, it started with I just love songs. I think they are important. I think they are great storytellers. I think songs are a great way to connect with other people, or impart wisdom, or to express joy. There are just so many ways that songs are a part of our culture from lullaby to death ballads,” said Laurelyn Dossett, Song Writer Instructor, North Carolina.

The retreat had the students finding new paths to form ideas for songs...making the environment one to be remembered.

“People’s passion comes out and the environment that is created by that is incredibly safe and secure and open and caring. You don’t have to worry about you know, what people are going to think when you do that yourself because everybody here is already doing that,” said Scott Durham, Song Writer, Beckley.

By the end of this three-day retreat the songwriters will pair up for a collaborative songwriting session.

“It’s a lot of fun and it’s always different. We have amazing things. The first year I didn’t think we’d have any complete songs and we had nine. People went away and came back three hours later and came back with nine songs. From then on, I just went we are on to something, and this is really good,” said Jim Ritchey, Sone Writer Instructor, North Carolina.

This marks the 8th annual song writers retreat held by Twin Falls State Park.

Activities coordinator Tammy Cooper mentioned, the event gets bigger and better every year.

