Football Friday, November 4: Part 3
Highlights and scores from Week 11
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 12:33 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Check out highlights and scores from Week 11 of high school football.
George Washington 26 - Woodrow Wilson 10
Liberty 54 - Wyoming East 43
Graham 47 - Marion 13
- G-Men finish season 10-0, capture SWD championship
Virginia 52 - Richlands 28
Midland Trail 34 - Pocahontas 20
Greenbrier East 39 - Lincoln County 0
Mingo Central 58 - Mount View 12
Richwood 28 - River View 22
Sissonville 57 - Westside 32
Gilmer County 34 - Meadow Bridge 28
