Football Friday, November 4: Part 3

Highlights and scores from Week 11
By Josh Widman
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 12:33 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Check out highlights and scores from Week 11 of high school football.

George Washington 26 - Woodrow Wilson 10

Liberty 54 - Wyoming East 43

Graham 47 - Marion 13

- G-Men finish season 10-0, capture SWD championship

Virginia 52 - Richlands 28

Midland Trail 34 - Pocahontas 20

Greenbrier East 39 - Lincoln County 0

Mingo Central 58 - Mount View 12

Richwood 28 - River View 22

Sissonville 57 - Westside 32

Gilmer County 34 - Meadow Bridge 28

