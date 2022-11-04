We’ll stay dry today, but showers are on the way for the weekend

A cold front will bring some hit-or-miss showers to the region this weekend
By Collin Rogers
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
It’ll be another mild day today as highs climb into the mid-upper 60s and low 70s. We’ll stay dry with mainly sunny skies, but we will grow breezy as a cold front approaches our region.

Mainly sunny skies are on tap for our Friday as high temperatures climb into the mid-upper 60s and low 70s.(WVVA WEATHER)

A stray shower cannot be ruled out tonight; however, most should stay dry with increasing clouds. Breezy conditions will continue as winds may gust upwards of 25-30 mph at times. Temperatures will stay mild overnight with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Clouds will increase overnight, and temperatures will stay mild in the 50s and low 60s.(WVVA WEATHER)

Mainly cloudy skies are on tap for our Saturday, and we may see a few spotty showers, especially for the eastern portions of the viewing area. Temperatures will top off in the upper 60s and low-mid 70s. We’ll stay breezy throughout our Saturday as well.

Winds could gust upwards of 25-30 mph on Saturday.(WVVA WEATHER)

Some hit-or-miss showers are possible Saturday night and into Sunday. This weekend will be far from a washout, you may just need to dodge some of those showers on occasion. Highs will climb into the upper 60s and low-mid 70s Sunday afternoon.

A cold front will bring a few spotty showers to the region, but this weekend will be far from a washout.(WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll dry out for the first half of next week and temperatures will remain on the mild side. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

