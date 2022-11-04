We’ll be windy and damp at times this weekend

FOOTBALL FRIDAY (WVVA WEATHER)

High pressure will be in control for one more evening, keeping us mild and on the drier side tonight. We could see a stray shower pop-up here or there, but most will stay rain-free, just breezy at times overnight. Low temps tonight will be well-above average with warm southerly wind flow, hitting the 50s.

SATURDAY FORECAST (WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow will bring increasing clouds, and as a frontal system approaches, we’ll see developing rain. While it doesn’t look like a wash-out, we’ll see occasional hit or miss showers during the day, especially during the afternoon and evening. Saturday looks WINDY as well, with gusts occasional over 30-35 MPH! Secure any fall decor/the trash cans outside! We’ll still be mild, with highs in the upper 60s-mid 70s Saturday afternoon. Lows Saturday night will hover in the 50s and 60s.

Futurecast (WVVA WEATHER)

Saturday night, rain will pick up a bit, and a few widespread and heavier downpours look possible Saturday night-early Sunday morning. Highs Sunday will hit the upper 60s and low 70s again, and we should dry out more by the afternoon and evening hours.

DEPARTURE FROM NORMAL (WVVA WEATHER)

We look seasonable and drier into early next week. A bigger cool-down looks to be in store by next weekend...

STAY TUNED!

