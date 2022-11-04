Richlands High School holds holds ceremony at POW-MIA Memorial

CEDAR BLUFF, Va. (WVVA) -At the POW MIA memorial in Cedar Bluff, students from Richlands High School held a short ceremony to honor prisoners of war and those missing in action. The ceremony started with the presentation of the colors by the ROTC and the Richlands band’s rendition of the national anthem. Two members of the of the ROTC laid a wreath on the memorial inscribed with the words “You are not forgotten.” One veteran at the event commended the students for their excellent job.

“These young people today, it’s obvious the dedication that they have for the ROTC and the understanding they have of these events,” says Phil Blankenship, the Junior Vice Commander of the VFW Post 9640.

Jim Ray, founder of the POW MIA Memorial hopes this event will help teach kids about what veterans went through but adds that he wishes it was taught more in schools.

“I would like to see our school systems go back to teaching history and tell these kids about the POW MIA’s and about the wars that we fought in. You know, there’s all kinds of wars that we fought, and a lot of these kids don’t even know what Korea or World War 2. They know any- they don’t know anything about it unless they’ve done research themself, you know,” says Ray.

This was the first time that the Richlands ROTC had this ceremony, but veterans in attendance say they hope the students will be back to perform again next year.

