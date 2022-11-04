Richlands High School holds holds ceremony at POW-MIA Memorial

“It’s obvious the dedication that they have for the ROTC and the understanding they have of these events”
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR BLUFF, Va. (WVVA) -At the POW MIA memorial in Cedar Bluff, students from Richlands High School held a short ceremony to honor prisoners of war and those missing in action. The ceremony started with the presentation of the colors by the ROTC and the Richlands band’s rendition of the national anthem. Two members of the of the ROTC laid a wreath on the memorial inscribed with the words “You are not forgotten.” One veteran at the event commended the students for their excellent job.

“These young people today, it’s obvious the dedication that they have for the ROTC and the understanding they have of these events,” says Phil Blankenship, the Junior Vice Commander of the VFW Post 9640.

Jim Ray, founder of the POW MIA Memorial hopes this event will help teach kids about what veterans went through but adds that he wishes it was taught more in schools.

“I would like to see our school systems go back to teaching history and tell these kids about the POW MIA’s and about the wars that we fought in. You know, there’s all kinds of wars that we fought, and a lot of these kids don’t even know what Korea or World War 2. They know any- they don’t know anything about it unless they’ve done research themself, you know,” says Ray.

This was the first time that the Richlands ROTC had this ceremony, but veterans in attendance say they hope the students will be back to perform again next year.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The business will occupy the old Komatsu building in Bluefield, Va
New business set to move into former Komatsu building in Bluefield, Va
Tyler Miguel Smith
USMS identify suspect in Thorn Street arrest
Rashad Thompson outside Apartment 408 with his defense attorneys, Nov. 3
Rashad Thompson returns to Apartment 408
Suspect identified in arrest after search warrant service ends with shots fired
His team says for game Friday they'll play for him.
High school student fighting for life after car crash

Latest News

Richlands High School holds holds ceremony at POW-MIA Memorial
Richlands High School holds holds ceremony at POW-MIA Memorial
Online Exclusive: WV District 1 Race | One on One with the Candidates
Online Exclusive: WV District 1 Race | One on One with the Candidates
Bluefield City Hall
Bluefield City Hall phone to be down election week
Birthdays & Anniversaries: 11.4.22 -11.6.22
Birthdays: 11.4.22 -11.6.22