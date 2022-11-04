“Christmas at the Greenbrier” movie premiere held at America’s Resort

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (WVVA) - Thursday night was a historic one at America’s Resort. The Greenbrier hosted the red carpet event and movie premiere of “Christmas at the Greenbrier,” a Fox Nation project that was filmed at the resort this summer.

The event was a star-studded one for sure, featuring notable local guests, the actors, and even Babydog herself, who was featured in the movie.

WVVA had a chance to speak with Alicia Leigh Willis and Josh Murray, the film’s lead actors, as they made their way down the carpet.

The pair had a lot to say about the Mountain State.

“Even just like when the plane landed, I was looking out the window- just...amazing,” Willis shared. “Just trees for days, and it’s just so green and beautiful, and you just, you can really breathe out here.”

While Willis spoke of the scenery from the air, her co-star had the chance to walk around a bit and get the lay of the land.

“I had a lot of fun going to the caverns, did an escape room, going to some of the restaurants, walking around to historic towns, Lewisburg,” Murray said. “Seeing some of the old houses there was very, very beautiful.”

Following the carpet, the group was ushered into Colonial Hall, where they got a first look at the movie. It was even a first-time watch for some of the actors.

“Christmas at the Greenbrier” will debut to the public on Thanksgiving Day. It will be made available on Fox Nation streaming services. Until its release, overnight guests at the Greenbrier will also be getting early access to the film in the resort’s theatre.

