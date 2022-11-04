Bluefield transit driver terminated after DUI charge

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A former transit driver was charged with DUI after she was pulled over while behind the wheel of a city bus, according to police.

Patrolman A.E. Green said he witnessed the bus travel through a red light at the intersection of Highland Avenue and US Route 52 around 9:30 a.m. on October 28.

The driver, Yolanda Elliott, showed signs of intoxication, including constricted pupils, according Patrolman Green. Elliott reportedly told the officer she had taken Ambien and Percocet, a medicine used to treat pain that contains oxycodone and acetaminophen.

After performing poorly on field sobriety tests, Elliott was taken to the police station and her blood was taken for testing, Patrolman Green said.

Elliott was placed on administrative leave after the traffic stop and was terminated this week, according to Bluefield Area Transit General Manager John Reeves.

She was charged with first offense DUI, DUI with a CDL driving permit and failure to obey a traffic light, police said.

At least half a dozen passengers were on the transit bus at the time of the traffic stop, according to Patrolman Green.

