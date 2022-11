BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A new back-up generator is being installed at City Hall the week of November 7-11, 2022.

Due to the power being out during the installation process, the phones at City Hall will not be working Tues. Nov.8 (Election Day) or Fri. Nov 11 (Veterans Day).

In case of an emergency, please contact 911.

