W.Va. reports a ten-fold increase in deaths at Southern Regional Jail between 2018-2022

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - All year, WVVA News has been reporting on conditions in Southern Regional Jail. With almost all that happens inside a jail locked behind closed doors, it’s not easy to find out what’s happening inside. But this month, in response to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request by WVVA News, the state is sharing new numbers that show a sharp rise in deaths at the facility -- from just one death in 2018 to ten in 2022.

What’s driving the increase?

The short answer is we do not know. But through our own investigation over the last year, there are a number of factors that could be at play.

WVVA News started to take a closer look at conditions in the jail after the death of Quantez Burks on March 1, 2022. An independent autopsy requested by the family revealed blunt force trauma all over the inmate’s body. Currently, the family’s case is still in the pre-suit investigation stage.

“If it takes additional time, that’s what we’re going to do,” said Burks’ mother, Kimberly Burks in an interview with WVVA News on Sunday.

It was around the time of Burks’ death that WVVA News received additional complaints at the jail, including inmates lacking access to water. WVVA’s reports prompted Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia), to launch an investigation into the jail, led by Dept. of Homeland Security Secretary Jeff Sandy.

After the investigation, Sec. Sandy said he found no evidence of water issues or evidence any of the other concerns raised. “The investigation showed that water was readily available to all inmates,” he said on April 28, 2022.

Still, concerns continued to come into the newsroom, and in August, the governor declared a statewide State of Emergency in the jails --- citing critical staffing shortages and a decision to bring in the National Guard. It was the same month notice of a federal civil rights lawsuit was filed on behalf of inmates at the jail. Included in the suit was video evidence provided by correctional officers and an internal memo showing nearly 40 cells without water.

By that time, even Gov. Justice appeared to be distancing himself from the DHS report. “If you just let this play out, the truth will come out, because I’m not just going to go along,” he said the week of the filing.

In September, the state revealed a separate, federal investigation was underway. That same month, WVVA News requested the dates and cause of deaths of all inmates dating back to 2018 as part of a FOIA request. While the cause of deaths varied from heart disease to hangings to overdoses, there was only one real trend -- a sharp rise in deaths in both 2021 and 2022.

During that same time period, numbers provided by the state showed a large difference in statewide jail and prison vacancies -- from 331 in 2020 to 741 in 2022.

An attorney on the federal civil suit, Steve New, believes there are a number of contributing factors, including a lack of access to adequate medical care. “Overcrowding, understaffing, and all of that lends itself to an environment where inmates are not in a safe place to be.”

While the state is limited in commenting due to the federal investigation and civil suit, more from their side could come as early as December. That’s the deadline for the state to respond to many of the claims made in the civil suit.

