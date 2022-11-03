West Virginia teen pleads guilty to killing mother, sister

Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
WEIRTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia teenager has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the shootings of his mother and sister. More than two years later, prosecutors said they still don’t know why he did it.

Connor Crowe entered the plea Tuesday in Hancock County Circuit Court, where he waived his right to be tried in juvenile court or by a jury, The Weirton Daily Times reported.

Crowe was 13 in September 2020 when he killed his mother, Melissa Rowland, 39, and his 15-year-old sister Madison, and then ran out of the home, blaming the shootings on a stranger.

Prosecuting Attorney Steven Dragisich said gunshot residue was found on the youth and there was no evidence anyone had forced their way into the home or fled from it.

The prosecutor said he would seek the maximum 40-year sentence for each offense.

“I’m cognizant of the fact he was 13 years of age, but my job and my duty as the prosecutor of this county is to protect the public and hold people accountable for their actions,” Dragisich said afterward.

He told WTOV that no motive for the shootings has been given — “no terrific explanation, and I don’t think we’ll really understand why.”

Because Crowe was under 18 when the crime was committed, he could be eligible for parole after 15 years, the judge said.

