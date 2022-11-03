West Virginia American Water issues a boil water advisory for Bluefield, W.Va.

Boil water advisory
Boil water advisory(MGN)
By Megan Brandl
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia American Water has issued a boil water advisory for the following streets in the Bluefield, W.Va. area:

2700 Block of Mountain View Ave
Castlewood Lane
Hilltop Lane
Gatewood Drive
Carey Street
Marellen Avenue
Meadow Street
Locust Grove Road
Heatherwood Road
Longview Avenue

West Virginia American Water also recommends to do the following steps:

Throw away beverages and ice cubes if they are made with tap water.
Keep boiled water in the fridge for drinking.
Provide pets with boiled water after cooling
Do not use use home filtering devices for in place of boiling or bottled water
Use only boiled water to treat minor injuries.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect identified in arrest after search warrant service ends with shots fired
Tyler Miguel Smith
USMS identify suspect in Thorn Street arrest
Owen Dornon
Inmate threatens to kill West Virginia judge, family, officials say
Rashad Thompson outside Apartment 408 with his defense attorneys, Nov. 3
Rashad Thompson returns to Apartment 408
Brooks, Wallace mugs
New trial dates set for mother-daughter duo accused of murder

Latest News

Elkhorn Towers
Elkhorn Towers residents still without elevator access
In response to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request by WVVA News, the state is sharing...
W.Va. reports a ten-fold increase in deaths at Southern Regional Jail between 2018-2022
Rashad Thompson outside Apartment 408 with his defense attorneys, Nov. 3
Rashad Thompson returns to Apartment 408
Tyler Miguel Smith
USMS identify suspect in Thorn Street arrest