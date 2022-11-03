West Virginia American Water issues a boil water advisory for Bluefield, W.Va.

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia American Water has issued a boil water advisory for the following streets in the Bluefield, W.Va. area:

2700 Block of Mountain View Ave Castlewood Lane Hilltop Lane Gatewood Drive Carey Street Marellen Avenue Meadow Street Locust Grove Road Heatherwood Road Longview Avenue

West Virginia American Water also recommends to do the following steps:

Throw away beverages and ice cubes if they are made with tap water.

Keep boiled water in the fridge for drinking.

Provide pets with boiled water after cooling

Do not use use home filtering devices for in place of boiling or bottled water

Use only boiled water to treat minor injuries.

