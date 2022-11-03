VSP respond to early morning accident involving bus

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) responded to an early morning three-vehicle crash which also involved a school bus.

The accident happened around 6:55 a.m. Thurs. morning on Route 19 near Claypool Hill.

Police confirmed that there were 2 students on the bus at the time of the crash, and that there were no injuries reported form anyone involved.

The crash remains under investigation.

