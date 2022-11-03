‘The system works’ | Deputies say GPS monitoring technology stopped strangulation suspect from harming victim

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man is behind bars after breaking his home confinement agreement and going to the home of the person he had been accused of strangling.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said 25-year-old Gabriel Tackett was arrested Sunday after a home confinement deputy had been notified he left a Huntington rehab clinic while wearing his ankle monitor.

Deputy Chris Gregory, who serves as the Chief for the Sheriff’s Office Home Confinement Division, said Tackett had been on home confinement for at least two months as a condition of his bond -- all as he awaited trial for the strangulation charge.

During the setup for home confinement, an exclusion zone had been set up to protect the strangulation victim from Tackett.

Gregory said the ankle monitor had alerted Tackett’s assigned deputy who alerted the South Charleston Police Department, which was closer to the victim’s home.

The deputy, along with the South Charleston Police Department, arrested Tackett at the victim’s home.

“To my knowledge, this is the first case where we’ve had a defendant actually go to the victim’s residence or place of employment or school or anywhere,” Gregory said. “This is a very unique case; he was in the residence.”

Gregory said he hopes people feel safer knowing a more tragic situation had been avoided.

“The diligence of this officer, the equipment worked flawlessly. It was, it’s designed to protect victims, and it did exactly that it,” he said. “It alarmed the authorities, which is us, immediately and we responded immediately and hopefully preventing something bad from happening. It’s got a standard device in it that reports all of their activity, reports their location, it reports pretty much everything. If the strap is cut, it reports that. Again, it is because GPS technology that tracks every location wherever they go.”

He hopes others recognize the consequences of violating home confinement.

“Home confinement is serious; it’s not something to be taken lightly. We don’t take it lightly here, and I think that if you try to step outside of the bounds, you’re gonna get caught.”

Tackett is being held at the South Central Regional Jail without bond, pending a hearing for violating the terms and conditions of his home confinement.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.