Sunshine sticks around for Friday, showers return this weekend

Another front moves in by Sat/Sun
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TONIGHT
We look dry and clear tonight as high pressure settles in over the region. Low temps tonight will fall into the 40s, and we’ll see patchy valley fog here and there.

FRIDAY FORECAST
Friday will bring a pleasant end to the work week. We should be mainly sunny, and temps should climb above average, topping off in the mid 60s-low 70s Friday afternoon. Friday night will be partly cloudy and mild with low temps in the 50s...no need to crank the heat so high!

TEMP TREND INTO NEXT WEEK
We’ll stay unseasonably warm into Saturday and Sunday, but as a frontal system approaches, some hit-or-miss showers will be on tap. We’ll see some scattered showers here & there Saturday afternoon/evening. Otherwise we will be partly sunny, with highs again in the upper 60s-low 70s. We’ll be mainly cloudy and mild with spotty showers continuing into Saturday night-early Sunday, with low temps hitting the 50s.

Chance of rain
Sunday, we should be a bit drier by the afternoon/evening, but that morning, we will probably hold onto some lingering showers. Sunday afternoon, highs in the 60s and low 70s are again in store! Sunday night looks partly cloudy and mild with lows again in the 50s (still warm for this time of year).

STAY TUNED!

