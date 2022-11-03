Sunshine returns to the region today

High pressure will be overhead today bringing mainly sunny skies. Temperatures will be warmer as well with highs in the mid-upper 60s and low 70s.

Overnight, we’ll stay dry with mainly clear conditions. Lows will dip down into the 40s and 50s tonight.

Another mild day is on tap for Friday as highs climb into the mid-upper 60s and low 70s. We’ll stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds.

A few spotty showers may try to work their way into the region on Saturday, but most look to stay dry during the day. Saturday night and into Sunday is when a cold front will bring some hit-or-miss showers to our area.

Temperatures will stay mild this weekend with highs in the upper 60s and low-mid 70s. We’ll stay warm through early next week as well. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

