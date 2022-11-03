Rashad Thompson returns to Apartment 408

Rashad Thompson outside Apartment 408 with his defense attorneys, Nov. 3
Rashad Thompson outside Apartment 408 with his defense attorneys, Nov. 3(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Rashad Thompson stands accused of murdering seven-year-old Tre-Shaun Brown with a hammer, as well as attempting to murder the boy’s mother, Felicia Brown.

Thompson and Brown lived together in Apartment 408 in the Lewis Ritchie Apartment Complex in Beckley. Tre-Shaun, Brown’s son from another relationship, and her 2-year-old daughter, whom she shared with Thompson, also lived with them in the apartment.

On Wednesday, Brown testified that Thompson stabbed her repeatedly after they got into a verbal argument over their children having colds. This happened in the early morning hours of March 18, 2021. Brown says she fled the home to go get help from her neighbor, who lived next door in Apartment 409. Brown said she was losing a lot of blood and left her children inside the apartment with Thompson because she believed he only wanted to harm her. She says the last time she saw Tre-Shaun alive was as she ran for help. He was asleep on the couch.

When law enforcement and emergency services arrived on the scene, the child was found dead on that same couch.

Thursday morning, the State called for the testimony of Todd Bromfield, an EMT worker for JanCare Ambulance Services, who responded to the call on March 18, 2021. He said Tre-Shaun was pronounced “dead on arrival.”

“So I walk in- in that apartment [408], and there’s the child laying on the um couch in the fetal position, so I checked the pulse, and there’s no pulse. He was still warm, but he had significant trauma to his head...”

Bromfield said he then went next door to Apartment 409 to attend to Felicia. She was transported to Beckley ARH via ambulance where she was treated for stab wounds, mostly to the head, stomach and chest.

By request of the Defense, Thursday morning, the jury was permitted to step inside Apartment 408. Defense Attorney Stanley Selden said it was so the jury could get an accurate sense of the small space.

Rashad Thompson was also permitted to enter the apartment. This is the first time he has been on the property since the night of the attack.

Thompson showed no signs of emotion as he entered or exited the premises.

As the investigation into the death of an inmate at Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) continues, two...
Federal investigators looking into death at Southern Regional Jail

