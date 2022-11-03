Raffle tickets available for artwork made of jewelry

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - An art raffle is happening to benfit the Bluefield Union Mission’s Women’s Auxiliary. Jeri Ball created the artwork, and it is made out of jewelry. Raffle tickets are available right now. You can buy three for $5 and seven for $10.

You can purchase them at the Sanders House Holiday Bazaar in Bluefield, Va. on Sat. Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Sun. Nov. 6 from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. The address for The Sanders House is 200 Sanders Ln. Bluefield, Va.

You can also purchase them at Fantastic Finds. The address is 704 Bland St. Bluefield, W.Va. You can also purchase tickets at The Salon. The address is 1604 Jefferson St. Bluefield, W.Va.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.