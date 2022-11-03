Preparations for Princeton’s annual Christmas parade are underway.

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -

The City of Princeton is gearing up for its annual Christmas parade.

It will be held Friday December 2nd.

The parade will run the length of Mercer Street, starting at 5th Street and ending at the courthouse.

So far planning is off to a great start, with around a third of the parade spots filled.

There will be hot chocolate stations set up on the route, and Santa will show up at the end of the parade

“Last year we had about 10 thousand people show up and watching, and so we are looking forward to just another large parade this year” - Mike Webb - Princeton City Manager

The parade will be live streamed on the city’s website.

If you would like to register a group or a float, reach out to Kaitlin Smith at Princeton City Hall.

