USMS identify suspect in Thorn Street arrest

Tyler Miguel Smith
Tyler Miguel Smith(Southwest Virginia Regional Jail)
By Megan Brandl
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -The U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) in the Southern District of West Virginia has confirmed the identity of the suspect arrested Thurs. Oct 27 on Thorn St.

Tyler Miguel Smith, 20, was arrested in connection to a warrant out of Tazewell Co., Va. for distribution and manufacturing of narcotics.

When the CUFFED task force arrived at the residence on Thorn St., Smith fled out of a back window where officers pursued him on foot for two blocks.

Smith as then apprehended under a crawl space of a residence.

He is now in custody at Southwest Virginia Regional Jail.

CUFFED task force converge on Bluefield home

