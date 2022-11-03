New business set to move into former Komatsu building in Bluefield, Va

The business will occupy the old Komatsu building in Bluefield, Va
The business will occupy the old Komatsu building in Bluefield, Va
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) -

A new business is coming to Tazewell county.

Ronald Mark Associates inc. is investing $13.5 million dollars to expand its operations.

The New Jersey based company will be occupying the old Komatsu building in Bluefield, VA.

They will be manufacturing advanced coating fabrics, such as the resin vinyl used to make life jackets float.

The move-in will create 29 new jobs for the area while making use of a vacant building.

“The workforce that we have that was able to do all the types of things in the mining world, they felt very strongly that those would be transferable skills to what they’re doing there” - Charlie Stacy, Eastern District Representative - Tazewell County Board of Supervisors

While the move-in is still in its early stages, the hiring process is expected to begin within 3 - 6 months.

