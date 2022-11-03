KSP: At least one dead in Harlan County plane crash

Harlan County Plane Crash
Harlan County Plane Crash(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following breaking news out of Harlan County.

Kentucky State Police tells WYMT a plane has crashed near Tucker Guthrie Memorial Airport just outside Harlan.

People in the area reported hearing loud noises around 10 a.m. Thursday.

We are told it is a small plane. The Federal Aviation Administration is heading to the scene.

KSP troopers and local first responders are on the scene.

We have a reporter on the way to the scene now. This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search warrant service ends with shots fired
Owen Dornon
Inmate threatens to kill West Virginia judge, family, officials say
Brooks, Wallace mugs
New trial dates set for mother-daughter duo accused of murder
Felicia Brown, Nov. 2
Mother of murdered boy testifies in trial of Rashad Thompson
As the investigation into the death of an inmate at Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) continues, two...
Federal investigators looking into death at Southern Regional Jail