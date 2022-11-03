Former Congressmen visit Bluefield State University

They hoped to fight voter apathy by getting young people involved in political discourse.
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Nov. 3, 2022
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -It was a day of pizza and politics for the students at Bluefield State University. Former Congressmen Nick Rahall from West Virginia and Peter Smith from Vermont sat down with students in the library to tackle a variety of issues including education, national security, and mental health. This was part of a bipartisan effort to educate students about the positives of politics.

“This is part of the Former Members of Congress Association’s College to Campus Program that they’ve been doing nationwide for a number of years,” says Rahall, “It’s bipartisan, bicameral, privately funded, and it’s an effort to show young people across this country that politics is not a bad thing, that Democrats and Republicans can work together.”

The rise in voter apathy in America is another issue discussed here. Smith hopes this event encourages the younger generation to get more involved with political discourse.

“Hopefully they got some questions. Hopefully they leave, not having been persuaded of something A or B, maybe a couple of things clicked, but that they went away with a sense of possibility, a sense of hope, a sense of need to be involved and... with some new questions to ask about how to participate in the society around them, the community around them,” says Smith.

The former Congressmen don’t know if the College to Campus Program will bring them back to Bluefield, but they say they enjoyed their visit and the conversation.

