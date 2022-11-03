FBI warns of ‘broad’ threat to synagogues in New Jersey

FILE - The FBI seal is displayed on a podium before a news conference at the agency's...
FILE - The FBI seal is displayed on a podium before a news conference at the agency's headquarters on June 14, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The FBI says it has received credible information about a threat to synagogues in New Jersey.

The FBI’s Newark office released a statement Thursday afternoon that characterizes it as a broad threat.

The statement urged synagogues to “take all security precautions to protect your community and facility.” An official who wasn’t authorized to speak publicly about the threat tells The Associated Press it was posted online and didn’t target a specific synagogue.

In Jersey City, Mayor Steven Fulop said police would be posted at the city’s seven synagogues and foot patrols would be added in the broader Jewish community.

In 2019, two assailants motivated by anti-Jewish hate killed three people in a kosher market in Jersey City, along with a police officer.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect identified in arrest after search warrant service ends with shots fired
Tyler Miguel Smith
USMS identify suspect in Thorn Street arrest
Owen Dornon
Inmate threatens to kill West Virginia judge, family, officials say
Rashad Thompson outside Apartment 408 with his defense attorneys, Nov. 3
Rashad Thompson returns to Apartment 408
Brooks, Wallace mugs
New trial dates set for mother-daughter duo accused of murder

Latest News

FILE - Then-CBS president Leslie Moonves attends the CBS Network 2015 Programming Upfront at...
LAPD captain’s allegiances probed in tipoff to CBS exec
Election Preview: West Virginia’s 1st Congressional District Race
Election Preview: West Virginia’s 1st Congressional District Race
Richard Allen
Judge recuses himself from case of slain Indiana girls
student loan debt
President’s student loan forgiveness is on pause as court considers Republican appeal to stop the program
Authorities in Michigan say 19-year-old Stephen Freeman is facing charges after a woman's body...
19-year-old arrested after police find woman’s body in back of truck