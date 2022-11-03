Elkhorn Towers residents still without elevator access

WELCH, W.Va. (WVVA) - Residents at Elkhorn Towers in Welch say they’re still undergoing an issue with their elevators. They say both are still down and have been since Oct. 28. Tenants say on Nov. 3 they received a letter saying they will be notified once a power transformer is replaced. The letter also apologizes for the inconvenience.

We previously spoke to residents at the apartment building about their issues.

“Now it’s taken over a week, ain’t it? Almost two weeks to get it fixed. I wish they would get it fixed now. Lord I’m tired of walking,” said Katherine Baker.

There is still no clear timeline as to when the power transformer will be fixed. Residents say the building houses elderly and handicapped people.

