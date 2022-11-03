Election Preview: West Virginia’s 1st Congressional District Race

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - In the U.S. House of Representatives 1st Congressional District Race you’ll find three names on the ballot.

Republican Congresswoman Carol Miller is the incumbent who says her top three issues are the economy with emphasis on inflation, energy independence and climate.

“We’ve got to stop the reckless spending,” said Miller. “We must be energy independent. It’s so important. Our natural resources in WV are just screaming to be let loose and energy independence is also security for our country.. carbon capture is extremely important because people are concerned about our environment and so we need to proceed investing in carbon capture as well.”

For democratic challenger Lacy Watson his top three issues are the economy with emphasis on inflation, women’s reproductive rights and climate.

“Inflation. How are people meeting their needs as far as higher gas prices and cost of living making sure women have their rights maintained and further expanded as we move forward and then finally climate change and effects of climate change and how climate change effects everything else,” said Watson.

The third candidate on the ballot is Belinda Fox-Spencer who says her focus is the economy with emphasis on energy, education and drug rehabilitation.

“We need to be self sufficient. We also need to be able to provide our children with good quality education,” said Fox-Spencer.

“We also have a drug epidemic problem and I want to find a way that we can implement programs here that not only helps with the rehab but we also have a gap--we maybe able to take someone and rehab them but then there’s the problem of what do we do after that.”

As for why the voters should elect them this is what each had to say:

Miller: “I have experience that I bring to the table. Life experience as well as being a public servant. I worked very hard to bring West Virginia and move them forward. When I first ran my concern was the fact that our best export was our educated children to look for jobs.

Watson: “I’m here to represent and value the working people of this state. If you’re looking for a candidate who’s central position is to help working families working individuals, then I’m your candidate regardless of political affiliation.”

Fox-Spencer: “I’m not a politician. I’m just your friendly neighbor. I’m running as an independent. I am a constitutional conservative meaning I can sit down with anyone whether you are a democrat, republican or independent. It does not matter to me we are at the point right now where we have to have good conversations with one another that we can come up with solutions.

All three looking to do what she or he consider the best for the 1st Congressional District and leaving the power in your hands.

