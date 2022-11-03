Concord’s new nursing department ready for students

ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - After two years of development and millions from the state and Uncle Sam, Concord University’s nursing program is ready for students.

Part of the funding comes from the West Virginia Nursing Work Force Expansion Program.

It was set up to address the more than 1,700 vacancies in the profession.

“We are eager to get this program started because it’s so necessary right now with the nursing shortage that we have. So, we want to implement this new program and teach these new students how to be a nurse and provide them with all the tools necessary.” said Amanda Nichols, assistant professor of nursing for the university.

One of the tools that will be students’ disposal are two simulation centers, complete with life-like patients.

“Having these types of simulation centers helps to prepare the students when they are in the real setting.” said Michele Holt, director of the nursing program.

Students using the simulations will be monitored from a separate room, allowing them the illusion of a one-on-one patient experience.

Those in the program will also learn in real world health care settings with local partners.

“One of the places we partnered up with is the Princeton Rescue Squad for real clinical. We want to collaborate with as many places as we can.” said Holt.

The nursing program is in the basement of the Fine Arts Building.

But the school has plans to modify their student health center to include an on-sight clinical education area.

The program kicks off this upcoming spring semester, and applications are still being accepted.

There is also more than $1 million available in scholarships for the new program.

More info can be found here.

