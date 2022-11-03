AA Region 3 Section 1 Playoffs: Shady Spring advances to championship, Independence defeats Nicholas County.

Shady Spring Tigers defeat Herbert Hoover Huskies in semifinals. Independence Patriots beat Nicholas County Grizzlies in elimination game.
Shady Spring advances to championship, Independence defeats Nicholas County in AA Region 3 Section 1 playoffs.
By Jon Surratt
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Shady Spring, W.Va. (WVVA) - In Class AA Region 3 Section 1 volleyball playoffs, there was a double header at Shady Spring. The Shady Spring Tigers beat Herbert Hoover Huskies in straight sets to advance to championship game. Meanwhile the other game had the Independence Patriots defeat the Nicholas County Grizzlies in five sets.

Herbert Hoover would defeat Independence in the next game in straight sets to set up a rematch in the championship.

