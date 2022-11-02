West Virginia Collective presents ‘9-5, the musical’

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Wednesday is opening night for a new musical coming to the Raleigh Playhouse in Uptown Beckley.

The West Virginia Collective is putting on ‘9-5, the Musical.’ According to Director Jason Lockart, the play is inspired by the 1980s Dolly Parton classic.

“I chose this show because it was a strong woman-forward plotline. As far as everything that is going on in current events, I wanted to show that this story is not new. It’s been told for 50, a thousand years.”

The cast includes more than 16 actors and music performed by local talent.

For those who cannot make it on Tuesday, he said there are additional showings every night this week starting at 7 p.m., with the exception of Sunday. On that day, the show will start at 2 p.m.

The cost is $20 per ticket and $25 at the door. Tickets may be purchased in advance at WV Collective - Supporting Performance Art in WV

